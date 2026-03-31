Skorlupa uncrewed boats deployed to special military op zone — Ushkuynik Center

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The newest unmanned boats Skorlupa (Shell) with a fiber-optic control channel have been delivered to several Russian units operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, Yevgeny Mandelstam, Deputy CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, told TASS.

"The Skorlupa uncrewed surface vehicle has already been delivered to a number of units, where operators have previously undergone training at a naval range. This is our fundamental position, as with all Ushkuynik products: access to the product begins with training. Without completing the course, an operator simply won’t approach the system. We are currently collecting applications from commanders who need reserve systems to carry out their combat missions, and we are ready to send our operators for training at Ushkuynik," Mandelstam said.

He emphasized that scenarios for the new reserve system’s use are currently being developed. "Combat scenario writers" is what Ushkuynik calls those who devise how our equipment operates. The most important of these are the operators and commanders themselves in the combat zone. They are the ones who rethink the use of systems in real time, combining technologies like the Skorlupa and Knyaz Vandal with the specific situation and the enemy’s actions. Developers and designers are coming up with some ideas – unexpected integrations, bold approaches. Fundamentally, any drone – whether on water, in the air, or on the ground – is always designed for delivery, monitoring, and strike missions. During the training of unit operators, we work through and master these tactical scenarios with them, among other things," Mandelstam noted.

The Skorlupa is Russia’s first mass-produced unmanned boat with a fiber-optic control channel. This unmanned boat is a versatile, dual-purpose platform. It can be used as a standalone unit for reconnaissance, patrol, or other offshore operations. It also serves as a mobile base for launching and controlling other devices, such as fiber-optic drones, extending their range in the water, Ushkuynik reported earlier.

The autonomous boat is also used as a launch platform for the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drones.