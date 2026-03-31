MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. A Russian military source told TASS that the presence of Western weapons in the Ukrainian armed forces has not been a decisive factor in the battles for Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk.

"Western weapons did not prove to be a decisive element in holding Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk," the source stated. "Reports frequently mention the destruction of American Stryker, MaxxPro, and other equipment, which have not significantly influenced the overall situation."

According to the source, the primary advantage for Ukrainian forces lies in the terrain and the strength of their fortifications within the urban area. "However, the enemy lacks a stable supply chain and sufficient manpower to effectively close the gaps in their defenses," he emphasized.

Earlier, Russian security officials told TASS that Russian forces are working to establish a fire trap around Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, further constraining Ukrainian movements in the region.