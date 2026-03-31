Iran significantly cuts discount on its oil amid conflict — Oil Minister

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iran has reduced the discount on its oil shipments, and its price has climbed significantly, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced.

"The necessary measures have been taken to ensure fuel security, and citizens can rest assured. Price reductions on Iranian oil sales have fallen significantly, and the average selling price has seen a substantial increase," Paknejad was quoted as saying on his Telegram channel.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were hit as well.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries supporting aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.