MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky declares his readiness to provide military assistance to other countries since he is not guided by the interests of Ukraine and acts in the interests of Western intelligence services, American political scientist Garland Nixon told TASS.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready to provide the United States with combat drones and air defense specialists to fight against Iran.

"I do not believe that Vladimir Zelensky has ever represented Ukraine - neither its people nor its interests. My personal belief is that Vladimir Zelensky is an agent acting in the interests of the British intelligence service MI6, as well as certain circles in the US government. Therefore, I believe that he is a tool of the American and British intelligence services. Accordingly, I don't think he cares much about what is happening in Ukraine. I would also argue that he really has the political power inside Ukraine that most observers attribute to him. It seems to me that this is why, as an agent of Western imperialism, he will be happy to provide his services wherever it is required of him," Nixon said.

Earlier Nixon in an interview with TASS said Zelensky could be killed for trying to sign a peace agreement with Russia, adding that he did not consider him the real head of Ukraine.

His opinion is echoed by ex-SBU officer Vasily Prozorov, who previously said that Zelensky's curators could arrange an "accident" for him, if he listens to the United States and softens his position in negotiations with Russia. He added that Zelensky opposes himself to the American administration on purpose, and there are forces behind him that do not want the end of hostilities in Ukraine.