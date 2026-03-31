FACTBOX: Three people injured as 92 drones attack Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Air defense capabilities shot down 92 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Three people were injured in the Leningrad Region, including two children, Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on his channel in Max.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- From 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on March 30 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 31, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 92 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

- The UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Leningrad, Kursk, Novgorod, Rostov, Pskov, Smolensk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tver and Moscow regions.

- By 3:00 a.m. GMT, 38 drones were destroyed over the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel.

Strikes on Leningrad Region

- Damage was reported at the port of Ust-Luga while repelling the drone attack on the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel.

- Windows were damaged in several buildings in the settlement of Molodtsovo in the Leningrad region, the governor added.

- In Molodtsovo in the Kirov district, falling drone debris damaged windows in three residential buildings (up to 30 apartments in total), two school classrooms and a social services center building undergoing repair.

- Two children and one adult were wounded in the drone attack in Molodtsovo, Drozdenko said.

- They received medical assistance at a hospital in Shlisselburg.

- Doctors said they did not require hospitalization.