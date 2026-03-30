Russia’s 2025 budget deficit at 2.6% of GDP — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s 2025 budget deficit amounted to 2.6% of GDP last year helping the country occupy one of the leading positions by balance among the G20 nations, the Finance Ministry said.

"By the end of 2025, the federal budget deficit stood at 2.6% of GDP, while the non-energy deficit was at 6.5% of GDP (compared to 7.3% in 2024). This is one of the leading places in terms of balance among the G20 countries," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that last year's budget met the targets - primary structural deficit, adjusted for the balance of budget and interstate loans, amounted to 1.2% of GDP.

"The Russian Ministry of Finance will continue to adhere to a consistent budget policy aimed at strengthening the long-term sustainability of the country's public finances and economy to achieve national development goals," the statement said.