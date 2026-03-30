WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. The US Democratic Party used the conflict in Ukraine as a scheme to illegally obtain funds to finance its operations, this could be the largest corruption scandal in American history, a member of the US House of Representatives, Anna Paulina Luna (Florida, Republican) stated.

"With the latest revelations from ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] we now know the truth: Democrats never wanted to stop the war in Ukraine because they have been using the war as a money laundering scheme to kick back billions in American tax dollars to fund their operations," the legislator wrote on her page on social media X. "This may be the greatest, most corrupt scandal in American history," Luna emphasized.

The US portal Just The News published a material on March 25, noting that Kiev intended to interfere in the course of the election campaign in the US in 2022. The Ukrainian authorities planned to secretly participate in financing the election campaign of Democrat Joe Biden, who was trying to remain as US president for a second term, the publication specified.