No dates for Ukraine talks, but Russia ready taking into account Anchorage realities

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. Specific dates for the next talks on Ukraine have not yet been approved, but Moscow is ready to hold them on the basis of the Russian-American agreements reached at the Anchorage summit, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Due to various circumstances, negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine were put on ice. There are no specific dates for the resumption of the negotiations yet," he said.

"Nevertheless, we are ready to resume them, but, of course, on the basis of the agreements that were reached in Anchorage.

"The position of the European Union, which has stated in advance that it will not concur with any agreements that it does not participate in, seriously hinders progress in the negotiations. At the moment, we do not see any constructive signals or ideas from the EU that would contribute to an early settlement. Rather, on the contrary.".