Russia’s MMA legend 'The Last Emperor' Emelianenko eyes Sambo bout

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Fedor Emelianenko, a heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, trains for a combat Sambo bout in 2027, he said in an interview with Russia’s Sport Express daily.

"I ponder competitions in the Russian Combat Sambo Championship under the 50-year-old category. I want to fight a little bit with our Sambo guys," he said.

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russia-originated wrestling discipline should be included in the Olympic program.

'The Last Emperor' Fedor Emelianenko

Emelianenko, 49, boasts an official MMA record of 40 wins (16 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission; nine by decision) and seven defeats (six by KO/TKO; one by submission) before the final bout of his career, a rematch against American MMA champ Ryan Bader in Los Angeles in February 2023, which resulted in a first-round loss for the then-retiring Russian fighter.

The MMA star temporarily retired from 2012 to 2015. During that hiatus, Emelianenko held the post of president of the Russian MMA Union and also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Following his 2015 comeback, Emelianenko had eight bouts, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017, he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round, and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan "Darth" Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in December 2019.

In September 2022, Emelianenko defeated 35-year-old Timothy Johnson of the United States with a KO win in the opening round of their Bellator 269 tournament fight in Moscow.

Born on September 28, 1976, in Rubezhnoye, Ukraine, Emelianenko fought his way to the top, earning numerous titles throughout his career.

He was the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007, and the Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade."