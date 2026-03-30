Russia to respond immediately if London escalates situation — ministry

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia will respond immediately if London escalates the issue regarding the revocation of accreditation of a British Embassy employee accused of illegal intelligence activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We have issued a warning that if London decides to escalate the situation, the Russian side will promptly provide the necessary response," the statement reads.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed earlier in the day evidence of intelligence activity by a British diplomat whose accreditation had been revoked.

"It has been reliably established that Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, born on June 1, 1996, serving as the second secretary [of the British embassy] in Moscow, deliberately provided false information when filing for an entry permit, thus violating Russian laws," the FSB said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, the FSB of Russia uncovered evidence of intelligence and sabotage activities by this diplomat, posing a threat to Russia’s security, as attempts to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts were also documented," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the UK side had been informed of the revocation of this individual’s accreditation due to a violation of Russian law and pursuant to Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.