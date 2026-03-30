Iran strikes US, Israeli military positions in region — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the armed forces) struck locations used by US and Israeli military personnel to deploy forces and equipment, the IRGC press service announced.

"This morning, following thorough intelligence and combat operations, IRGC Navy personnel launched swift and devastating strikes, destroying four command centers and infrastructure facilities belonging to US and Zionist enemies," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted an excerpt from the statement as saying. It noted that the targets were located in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The IRGC press office said that another strike targeted a container ship "belonging to the Zionist regime, named Express Rome." Meanwhile, an earlier statement by the IRGC mentioned the Liberian-flagged container ship Express Rome, which was attacked on March 11.