Sending North Korean troops to Kursk Region ideal strategic partnership — Foreign Minister

PYONGYANG, March 31. /TASS/. The decision to send North Korean soldiers to the Kursk Region was made in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement and is an exemplary case of its implementation, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"Dear Chairman of State Affairs, Comrade Kim Jong Un, mobilizing a specific article of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, decided to send our units to the Kursk Region, and this is an exemplary case of the implementation of this agreement," she said.

Choe Son Hui also expressed confidence that TASS's information activities would make "the most significant contribution to the development of friendly relations and the strengthening of military brotherhood between the peoples of Russia and the DPRK."

A TASS delegation led by Kondrashov is in North Korea on a visit at the invitation of the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea.