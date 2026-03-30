US-Iran talks continue, going well — White House

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. Negotiations between the US and Iran are still underway and going well, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing.

She noted that the US military continues to carry out strikes against Iran. "It's no surprise that we are seeing the remaining elements of the regime become increasingly eager to end the destruction and come to the negotiating table while they still can," Leavitt said.

"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," she concluded.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.