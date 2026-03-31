Japan deploys new weapons, gaining retaliatory strike capability for first time

TOKYO, March 31. /TASS/. Japan on Tuesday deployed long-range missiles at two bases of its Ground Self-Defense Force - in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto and in Shizuoka Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo. Thus Japan has for the first time acquired the so-called retaliatory strike capability - to strike at missile bases and other enemy targets on its soil.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the country has deployed Type 12 land-based cruise missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers at the Kengun base in Kumamoto and high-speed glide vehicles with a range of several hundred kilometers at the Fuji base in Shizuoka Prefecture in the center of the country. Tokyo considers both types of weapons necessary to implement a retaliatory strike capability against a potential enemy’s bases in the event of an attack. It was previously reported that boost-glide missiles would also be deployed in Hokkaido and Miyazaki Prefectures by the spring of 2027. It was also noted that an upgraded version of these missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km was being developed simultaneously.

In December 2022, the Japanese government approved a new national security strategy. It specifies, in particular, the right to launch counterattacks against targets within the territory of a potential enemy. At the same time, the document emphasizes that preemptive strikes are not allowed.

To acquire retaliatory strike capability, the government planned to increase the range of its existing Type 12 missiles, develop its own hypersonic weapons, and purchase Tomahawk missiles. Almost immediately after being elected Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi ordered a new review of key security documents, citing the complex global and regional situation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov previously noted that the Takaichi administration’s policy of remilitarizing the country would only undermine security. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated that China and Russia share similar positions on issues related to Japan’s militarization. He stated that Tokyo’s policy "threatens regional peace and stability."