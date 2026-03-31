US Navy aircraft carriers withdraw 1,000 km from Iranian shores — IRGC Deputy Commander

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. The US aircraft carriers are no longer present in the Persian Gulf, having retreated 1,000 kilometers from the shores of Iran, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Ali Fadavi, said.

"We have already used a minimum of our strength, and the US was aware of this, so it pulled back 1,000 kilometers. The most vulnerable point for the US is its ships. There are no aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf or within a thousand kilometers of us. The US is creating false signals, and its ships are much farther away than claimed, demonstrating the complete readiness of our forces," he said during a broadcast on Iranian state-run television.