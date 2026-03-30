DONETSK, March 30. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s special services have discovered caches of chemical and biological weapons in areas of the region liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) regional branch spokeswoman Arina Klepanova told TASS.

"When it comes to caches, from time to time we find toxic substances. In other words, the Ukrainian side is indeed using bacteriological and chemical weapons to poison our population," the FSB spokeswoman pointed out.

She emphasized that a significant number of such caches have been found in the DPR territories liberated from Ukrainian troops.

The FSB regional branch specified to TASS that three caches with chemical weapons had been found since 2023.