Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,360 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 265 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 155 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 415 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 275 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 60 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Novodmitrovka, Novaya Sech and Volnaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Shevchenkovo, Ternovaya and Pokalyanoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 265 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, two counterbattery radar stations and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Sinichino and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Stary Karavan and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a separate center of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Nikonorovka, Malaya Piskunovka, Krestishche and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, six artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Dobropolye, Maryevka, Svetloye and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mezhevaya and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Pokrovskoye, Dobropasovo, Bogodarovka and Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dolinka, Voskresenka, Zorevka, Vozdvizhevka, Maryanovka and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Dimitrovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck aviation equipment at military airfields, energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 162 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 312 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 312 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs, three Neptune long-range missiles and 312 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 129,405 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,579 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,694 multiple rocket launchers, 34,169 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,176 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.