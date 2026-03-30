Iran considers Ukraine party to war against it — envoy to UN

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Iran considers Ukraine a party to the aggression by the US and Israel against Tehran in light of the dispatch of Ukrainian UAV countermeasure experts to Arab countries, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council of the world organization.

"This acknowledgment of sending 'hundreds of specialists' to the region <...> can effectively be seen as providing material and operational support for the ongoing unlawful military aggression against Iran, led by the United States of America and the Israeli regime," the IRNA agency quoted a fragment of the letter. Iravani noted that as the measure was clearly intentional, it "indicates active participation and facilitation of the unlawful use of force against a sovereign state" and raises serious concerns within the framework of international law.

On March 20, Vladimir Zelensky stated that 228 Ukrainian UAV countermeasure experts are deployed in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and work to provide drone support to Kuwait and Jordan is also under negotiation.