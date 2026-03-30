North Korea committed to strategic partnership agreement with Russia — Jo Yong-won

PYONGYANG, March 31. /TASS/. North Korea remains committed to the strategic partnership agreement with Russia signed by the leaders of the two countries in 2024 and struggle for a multipolar world, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (parliament) of North Korea Jo Yong-won told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"The Workers' Party of Korea [WPK] and the government of the DPRK will remain faithful to the spirit and obligations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, and will actively promote the formation of a multipolar world based on independence and justice," Jo Yong-won said.

He informed Kondrashov about the results of the IX Congress of the WPK held in February and the first meeting of the 15th convocation of the National Assembly held in March.

During the conversation, the parties stressed the importance of the updated cooperation agreement signed on March 28 between TASS and the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA) and discussed promising cooperation areas in the information sphere.

"The agreement between TASS and KCNA is based not only on long-term friendship, but also takes into account the completely new realities of today's information war that is taking place on our planet," Kondrashov said in a response speech. He pointed out the important role of the National Assembly in the formation of a sovereign legislative framework designed, among other things, to promote the development of the national media and the protection of the spiritual values of the Korean people. "Our countries have common traditional values, and we are ready to defend them," Kondrashov emphasized.

A TASS delegation led by Kondrashov is in North Korea on a visit at the invitation of KCNA.