US-Israeli war on Iran on verge of spiraling out of control — Global Times

BEIJING, March 30. /TASS/. The war unleashed by the US and Israel against Iran is on the verge of descending into complete chaos, with global recession potentially on the horizon if there is further escalation, said an editorial commentary published by the Global Times newspaper on Monday.

A full month has passed since the US and Israel began military strikes on Iran on February 28. "Far from achieving their so-called 'intended objectives,' this conflict, which was initiated by the US and Israel without justification amid negotiations, has instead edged steadily toward the brink of losing control. Although it is uncertain how this conflict will end, its shock to geopolitics and the global order is already profound. What is urgently needed now is to prevent this conflict – one that should never have happened – from sliding into the abyss of complete loss of control," the newspaper writes.

The US government, the newspaper notes, "initially projected that the war against Iran would last 'four to five weeks,' and later repeatedly claimed it would 'end soon.' The facts have proven otherwise: Once modern warfare is initiated, it is difficult to stop it according to the 'pre-set trajectory.' The US and Israeli attempt at a 'swift and decisive victory' has now collapsed, and the consequences of reckless military intervention in the Middle East are becoming increasingly evident," the commentary states.

Global Times notes that this conflict has already caused an energy crisis, disrupted supply chains, and provoked economic uncertainty worldwide. If the conflict continues to escalate, the risk of a global recession will increase significantly, undermining the common interests of people in all countries, the newspaper writes.

The newspaper considers the erosion of restrictions on targets to be attacked as the most alarming sign at present. "The war is no longer confined to military objectives. Both sides have begun targeting key civilian infrastructure, including oil refineries, desalination plants, and power plants – facilities vital to the national economy and daily life. Once a regime of mutual destruction becomes the norm, it will lead to even more severe humanitarian disasters," the article reads.

"Although the current situation is filled with uncertainty, it also contains a potential window for de-escalation. The US, Israel, and Iran are all facing increasingly prominent pressures in their ongoing confrontation, which significantly constrain their strategic space and policy choices. Previously, both the US and Iran had signaled a willingness to negotiate; the key lies in whether all parties can maintain strategic restraint under pressure, gradually restore communication mechanisms through limited de-escalation measures, and create conditions for subsequent political solutions. The conflict is now on the brink of complete loss of control, where every misjudgment and each escalation could lead to irrevocable consequences. Therefore, all parties involved in the conflict should remain calm and rational, abandon confrontational thinking, and not easily let slip the fleeting glimmer of peace," the newspaper writes.