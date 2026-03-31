Russian lawmakers tell US colleagues Ukraine fears 'Witkoff plan'

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers warned US congressmen that Kiev is the one blocking US peace initiatives, including those proposed by US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff, Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chair of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) international committee, told TASS.

According to her, US Congress members did not hide their views on the Ukraine conflict and spoke about the need to end it, regardless of the so-called Witkoff plan.

"We said that many provisions of this plan suit us. Whether they suit Ukraine is a question. That is why we told our colleagues that the Ukrainian side is even afraid to look at this plan, because it is practically taboo for them, and they do not understand how to get out of this situation," Zhurova went on to say.

As stated by her, the Ukrainian side is reluctant to accept the terms of the plan, as they are perceived as a defeat.

Zhurova also noted that some US congressmen, primarily Republicans, are interested in building dialogue with Russia, especially given the position of US President Donald Trump. "They see this line of work, since Trump, as president, is doing this, they should also build this dialogue with Russia," she said.

A group of five Russian lawmakers visited the United States at the invitation of US House of Representatives member Anna Paulina Luna. A meeting was held in Washington with the participation of both Republicans and Democrats. The agenda included bilateral issues, the Ukraine crisis, the Middle East conflict and other matters.