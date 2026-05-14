SCO countries face transnational threats, cyberattacks — Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries are currently facing a number of transnational threats, including terrorism and cyberattacks, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek at a meeting with participants of the 21st Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO Member States.

"Sadyr Japarov outlined the main challenges facing SCO countries today. These include rising geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts in the Middle East, as well as transnational threats, including terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug trafficking, and cyberattacks," the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state reported.

According to the president, Kyrgyzstan consistently advocates for political and diplomatic methods to resolve international disputes. He believes that even the most difficult dialogue is "preferable to armed confrontation."

"Sadyr Japarov also outlined priority areas for joint work, including strengthening information exchange between intelligence agencies, disrupting terrorist financing channels in the digital space, and developing "soft" crisis response mechanisms. The president praised the activities of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), noting its important role in countering common threats," the press service noted.

Japarov is also convinced that the decisions made at the SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting in Bishkek will contribute to strengthening peace, stability, and security in the SCO region.

The Russian delegation at the meeting is led by Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.