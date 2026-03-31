IRGC deputy commander blames US for blocking global access to Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. The US is to blame for the worldwide economic problems associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, General Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) declared.

"The US miscalculated and set goals that were supposed to be achieved within three to five days, but it failed to achieve any of them. This failure has been confirmed by many Western analysts. The Americans, believing they can destroy Iran, are now pursuing very primitive goals. The Strait of Hormuz was open, but because of US mistakes, people around the world have lost access to the passage that serves a key role in the global economy," Fadavi said on Iran's state broadcaster.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were hit as well.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries supporting aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan. On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were hit as well.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries supporting aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.