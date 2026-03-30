Slovak PM accuses EU authorities of conspiring with Zelensky to stop oil supplies

BRATISLAVA, March 30. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that the European Commission colluded with Vladimir Zelensky to stop oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Madam President of the European Commission, I am asking you in all seriousness: Are you and the entire European Commission that incompetent? In fact, no one takes you seriously any more. Are you unable to even make sure that a group of three to four people visit the site to inspect the oil pipeline? Or are you doing it on purpose, based on an agreement with <...> Zelensky? I would say you made an agreement," he noted.

According to Fico, the European Commission is capable of influencing Zelensky but it is reluctant to do it.

Ukraine suspended Russian oil transit to Slovakia and Hungary on January 27. The Slovak government declared a state of emergency over oil deliveries. On March 28, the Slovak premier threatened to block new EU sanctions on Russia unless oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline were restored.

The Slovak prime minister stressed that the European Commission sought "to create a negative political situation in Slovakia in order to harm" his cabinet.