Russian tanker delivers oil to Cuba despite US pressure on Havana — envoy

HAVANA, March 30. /TASS/. Amid unprecedented pressure on Havana from Washington, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin has delivered humanitarian aid, specifically 100,000 tons of oil, to Cuba, confirming Moscow’s readiness to provide Havana with full support, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli said in a comment to TASS.

"In line with Moscow’s repeated statements about its readiness to provide Cuba with full support, including material assistance, amid unprecedented pressure and threats against Havana from the United States, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin has arrived on the island with humanitarian aid, delivering 100,000 tons of oil to our friends," the diplomat said.