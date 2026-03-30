FACTBOX: Iran moves to charge toll for passage through Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Vessels will have to pay to transit the Strait of Hormuz under a new law that the Iranian parliament, the Majlis, is likely to pass in the near future, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Majlis Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security, said.

TASS has compiled the key details of the situation around the strait.

Toll for passage through the strait

- The passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will be subject to a toll, Boroujerdi stated.

- The fee will be charged in accordance with a new law that the Iranian parliament is set to pass shortly.

- Security and services for ships will be funded using fees for passage through the strait, as stipulated in the bill, according to his remarks reported by SNN.

- On March 26, Mohammad Reza Rezaei Kouchi, head of the Iranian parliament’s Civil Commission, announced that the Majlis would pass a law imposing a toll on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran’s demands to the US included a new procedure for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

- This procedure would allegedly allow Iran to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, similar to the arrangement in place with Egypt and the Suez Canal.

Reaction to Iran’s decision

- US President Donald Trump said that Washington could, if necessary, put an end to Iran’s system of charging fees for the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in a matter of minutes.

- He noted that it is first necessary to verify whether this information is accurate.

Authorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz

- Iranian authorities have authorized 20 tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said yesterday.

- Iran has granted permission for 20 ships flying the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X on March 28.

- Two ships will pass through the strait a day, he reported.

- On March 11, a representative of the Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that Iran would not allow any oil shipments related to the US and its allies to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil exports pass.

- On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had authorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan.

Situation in the region

- On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

- Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit.

- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite unit of the Iranian armed forces, announced a large-scale retaliatory operation and attacked Israel.

- US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

- Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic.

- During the conflict, a number of tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission.