Iran completes 87th wave of attacks on Israel and US bases in Middle East — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Iran has announced that it concluded its 87th Wave of Operation True Promise 4 delivering strikes on Israeli facilities and US bases in Bahrain, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces (IRGC) said in a statement on Monday.

SNN television channel cited IRGC as saying in a that: "During the 87th Wave of Operation True Promise 4, control centers, weapons depots, drones, and hiding places for terrorists and US pilots in various areas were hit, including five American bases in the region and military installations in the south, center, and north of the occupied Palestinian territories, in particular in Haifa Bay, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Dimona, [bases] Al-Harj [in Saudi Arabia], Al-Jufeir [Bahrain], Victoria [near Baghdad]," according to the statement.

"They were hit with the use of Emad, Qiam and Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones," the statement added.