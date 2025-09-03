Putin says US President Trump asked him to hold meeting with Zelensky

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday that his US counterpart Donald Trump asked him to hold a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.

"By the way, Donald [Trump] asked me that if it is possible to hold such a meeting [with Zelensky]," Putin said.

The Russian president also said that he would invite Zelensky to Moscow if the latter was ready for a meeting.

"I said yes, it's possible. In the end, if Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow," Putin added.

The Russian president paid a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. His schedule has been packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War serving as the guest of honor and again held numerous bilateral meetings.