Russia-Laos relations are based on friendship, mutual respect — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Vientiane are developing their relations on the basis of friendship, mutual respect, and trust, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Our relations are built and developed on the basis of friendship, mutual respect, and trust. Last year marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We see positive momentum in our bilateral trade. By the end of last year, trade volume had doubled compared to 2024. The total volumes are still modest, but overall, we have good momentum," he said.

The Russian president added that he was very pleased to welcome his counterpart to Moscow.

"Our meetings have become a cherished tradition. This is the second time you have participated in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. And last July, you paid an official visit to Russia," Putin recalled.