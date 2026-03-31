Russia says interested in Modi's visit to Moscow for summit

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, which is hosting a bilateral summit this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"This year it is Russia's turn to host the Russian-Indian summit. We hope that the Indian prime minister will take advantage of President Vladimir Putin's invitation to pay an official visit to Russia at a convenient time," the diplomat said.

"It is very important for Russia and India to maintain regular, systematic contacts at various levels."

Putin visited India in December 2025, when the summit was held in the Indian capital. Moscow and New Delhi have signed agreements in various areas of cooperation and confirmed their commitment to deepening a special privileged strategic partnership.