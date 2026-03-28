Trumps speaks rudely about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince — newspaper

NEW DELHI, March 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has harshly criticized the attitude of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud towards the American government, according to The Economic Times, which quoted Trump as telling the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.

"One year ago, you (US - TASS) were a dead country. Now you are the hottest country anywhere in the world," Trump quoted the crown prince as saying. "He didn't think this was going to happen. He didn't think he'd be kissing my ass. He really didn't."

According to Trump, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud perceived him as "another American president that was a loser" with his country going downhill. "But now he has to be nice to me," the American president recommended a line of conduct to his Arab colleagues.

The Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit was held in Miami on March 25-27.