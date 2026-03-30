PM Fico rejects EC demand to end fuel premium for foreign drivers at Slovak stations

BRATISLAVA, March 30. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico considers the letter he received from the European Commission (EC) demanding that he normalize prices for diesel fuel at Slovakian gas stations for vehicles registered abroad "outrageous."

He stated that the premium on foreign drivers is due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Taking into account this outrageous, blackmailing letter from the European Commission, we once again officially and openly demand that the President of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] write a similar letter to President Zelensky, stating that if he does not restore the Druzhba oil pipeline, he will not receive a 90 billion [euro] loan or other assistance, which he so desperately needs to continue the war with Russia," the Prime Minister said in a speech broadcast on the website of the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

On March 23, Slovakia started charging a higher price for diesel fuel for cars registered abroad. Foreigners have to pay 2.01 euros per liter. Meanwhile, the authorities are maintaining the average price of diesel fuel for Slovak drivers at 1.65 euros. The Slovak authorities claim that no EU regulations were violated, as this measure is only valid for 30 days, which is permitted by EU rules.