Russia responds to Western hostility in challenging circumstances — Patrushev

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian authorities have taken measures in response to hostile attacks from the West under challenging geopolitical circumstances, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, who is Chairman of the Maritime Board, said at a meeting of the Board, a TASS correspondent reports.

He noted that the meeting will consider a draft report "Concerning the comprehensive assessment of the state of the national security of the Russian Federation in the field of maritime activities in 2017 and proposals for ensuring it," drafted in accordance with the presidential decree. "It should be noted that the global military-political situation remained difficult. It was characterized by the degradation of the international legal system and growing threats to Russia's national security, including from the oceans and maritime sectors," Patrushev noted. "Under these conditions, measures were taken, including through the Maritime Board, to respond to hostile attacks from the West."

According to the Maritime Board head, the aggressive actions of the United States seeking to maintain its dominance in strategically important areas of the World Ocean, as well as the buildup of NATO military infrastructure near Russia’s borders, had a serious destabilizing effect on the global agenda. Patrushev also noted sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian maritime infrastructure, illegal actions to impose a naval blockade on the country, including pirate hijackings of vessels in international waters, and increased NATO military activity in the Baltic and North Seas and in the Asia-Pacific region. "Based on the analysis of the submitted materials, an assessment was made of the state of national security in functional and regional priority areas in the field of maritime activities, and proposals were prepared to strengthen national security," he concluded.