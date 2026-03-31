Russian security services analyzing Ukrainian drones shot down over DPR

DONETSK, March 31. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) security services are examining Ukrainian drones shot down over the region for study and further counteraction, spokesperson for the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate Arina Klepanova told TASS at an exhibition of downed and captured weapons.

"We constantly encounter a wide variety of drones, and our employees have the opportunity to further study them with a view to creating counteraction measures," the FSB representative said.

She emphasized that most of the drones launched over the region were produced in NATO countries.