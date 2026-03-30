Over 6,000 people hospitalized in Israel since operation against Iran — health ministry

TEL AVIV, March 30. /TASS/. More than 6,000 people have been hospitalized in Israel as a result of Operation Lion’s Roar against Iran that started on February 28, the press service of the health ministry of the Jewish state has reported.

"Since the start of Operation Lion’s Roar [February 28] until 6 p.m. [3 p.m. GMT] on March 30, 2026, 6,088 injured individuals have been evacuated to hospitals, of whom 110 currently remain hospitalized," the statement reads.

The department added that one of the injured is in critical condition, 16 are in serious condition, and 24 are in moderate condition.