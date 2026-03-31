Putin to hold talks with Armenian PM in Moscow on April 1 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 1, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On April 1, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who will be in Russia on a working visit," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The current state and prospects of the strategic partnership and allied relationship between Russia and Armenia, integration-focused cooperation within the Eurasian space, and some current regional matters, particularly the development of economic, transport, and logistics ties in the South Caucasus, will be on the agenda," the Kremlin specified.