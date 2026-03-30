SOCHI, March 30. /TASS/. The United States is actively working to maintain its influence over the nations protected by its "nuclear umbrella," Alexey Gromyko, Director of the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said at a meeting of the "Mass Media" working group at the St. Petersburg Dialogue forum.

"The US makes substantial efforts to ensure that no ally drift away or lose interest in the extended nuclear deterrence it offers - simply put, its 'nuclear umbrella.' It would be highly detrimental for the US if, for instance, Japan or South Korea, let alone European countries, were to abandon this protection," Gromyko explained. "For Washington, this umbrella is a key tool of influence over these nations."

Addressing the prospects of nuclear proliferation, particularly the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine from France and Britain, the expert warned of serious repercussions – primarily for Paris and London. Previously, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) indicated that both the UK and France were actively engaged in efforts to supply Ukraine with nuclear warheads and delivery systems. According to SVR sources, this covert operation involves clandestine transfers of European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine, raising significant concerns about the escalation of nuclear proliferation risks.