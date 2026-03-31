Croatia refuses to host Serbian President Vucic and cancels regional summit

BELGRADE, March 31. /TASS/. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has cancelled a Brdo-Brijuni Process regional summit scheduled for May citing the impossibility of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's visit to the country, the office of the Croatian leader said.

"The political statements and actions of the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, which we have witnessed in recent days and weeks, completely contradict the goals of the Brdo-Brijuni Process, undermine interstate relations and threaten peace and stability in the region of southeastern Europe. President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic believes that in such conditions there are no necessary prerequisites and the arrival of President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic to the Republic of Croatia is impossible," it said in a statement.

"As co-chair of the Brdo-Brijuni Process, President Milanovic decided to cancel the planned meeting in Croatia, of which the heads of states who were supposed to attend the meeting were notified. The next meeting of the heads of states within the framework of the Brdo-Brijuni Process will take place when conditions are created."

On March 14, Croatia informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Serbia now has air-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 400 km. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that "this is important information that must be taken into account by the leadership of NATO and the members of the alliance." Serbian president said earlier that the country's MiG-29 fighter jets were equipped with Chinese-made missiles. He added that Belgrade perceives military cooperation between Albania, Croatia and unrecognized Kosovo as a potential threat and is preparing to defend itself.

In March 2025, Albania, Croatia and unrecognized Kosovo signed a military cooperation memorandum, which provides for the development of cooperation in the field of strengthening defense capabilities, increasing interoperability, countering hybrid threats and supporting Euro-Atlantic and regional defense integration. The Serbian Foreign Ministry said that the agreement undermines regional security and is provocative because it is formed without consultations with Serbia and provides for the participation of structures in Pristina that Belgrade does not recognize.

The Brdo-Brijuni Process was established in 2013 on the initiative of Slovenia and Croatia to promote the European integration of the countries of southeastern Europe - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, as well as unrecognized Kosovo. Summits in this format are held annually.