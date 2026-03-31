Russia says India studies its proposal on visa-free travel for tourists actively

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. India is actively studying Russia's proposal for a visa-free regime for tourist groups, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"The Indian partners continue to study our proposal for a visa-free regime for tourist groups. We are interested in making it happen as soon as possible," he said.

Moscow has proposed to establish visa-free travel for groups of three to 50 people for no more than 21 days. According to the Russian trade mission in New Delhi, the tourist flow between India and Russia in 2025 increased by 15% to 143,000 trips compared to the previous year.