Central African Republic’s president sworn in at 20,000-seat stadium

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Thousands of people gathered on Monday at a 20,000-seat stadium in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui for the inauguration ceremony of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, a member of the Officers Union for International Security told TASS.

"The stadium, which had been refurbished for the inauguration ceremony, hosted celebrations highlighting the nation’s unity," he said.

The Central African Republic held its general elections on December 28. Touadera was re-elected for his third term in office, garnering 76.15% of the vote.