Lavrov to visit India on May 14-15 for BRICS foreign ministers' meeting — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit New Delhi on May 14-15 to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting on May 14-15 this year, which will determine the set and general outlines of the final documents that the Indian presidency will submit to the BRICS summit," he said.

"In connection with the BRICS events, it is also planned to hold a separate working visit by Lavrov to India to meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials."

India holds the BRICS presidency in 2026. This group was founded in 2006, and in 2011 South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association in 2024. Indonesia joined the BRICS in 2025. Since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan have officially received the partner status and on January 17, Nigeria.