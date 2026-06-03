US-Israel codependent relationship gives Trump power over Netanyahu — media

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no choice but to give in to US demands on resolving the current conflict in the Middle East, the Al-Monitor news website reported, citing Israeli government sources.

The media outlet cited Israel’s decision to stop attacking Beirut under pressure from US President Trump as a clear example of its inability to resist. Netanyahu used to have room for maneuver in relations with the US but now that Trump is dead-set on a peaceful solution for the Middle East, the Israeli leadership has to succumb to Washington.

Netanyahu has given Trump, and his hot-and-cold nature, a lot of power over Israel’s fortunes, as well as his own political future; until recently, this arrangement was working out to his considerable benefit but as soon as Trump got tired of the war with Iran and started to understand its consequences, Netanyahu came under pressure from Trump, an official told Al-Monitor.

Sources noted that Netanyahu had succeeded in resisting Washington's pressure under US presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. However, the Israeli prime minister’s overreliance on Donald Trump’s support has ultimately led to a codependent relationship, and it’s too late to change anything now.