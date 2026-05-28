Representatives of over 130 countries, territories confirm participation in SPIEF-2026

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Representatives of more than 130 countries and territories have so far confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place on June 3-6, according to a statement by the Roscongress Foundation.

"Among the participants are heads of government institutions, international organizations, businesses, the expert and academic communities, as well as media representatives. US President Donald Trump has sent his representative to SPIEF 2026 – Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Cook – to take part in forum events, including the session 'Russia-US: Dialogue of Cultures,'" the statement said.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) and the Roscongress Foundation will hold the Russia-US business dialogue, organized to discuss prospects for cooperation between Russian and American businesses, as well as potential joint projects in the context of the new global economic reality.

"The broad international representation at SPIEF 2026 confirms that the forum continues to serve as a key global platform for building partnerships, exchanging experience, and shaping new areas of cooperation. To date, representatives of more than 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum’s events, united by a shared desire for joint development, stronger economic ties, and the search for solutions that meet the objectives of sustainable growth and improving people’s quality of life," Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee, said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s program is devoted to shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner.