Russians’ outbound tourism rises by 16% in 2025

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The number of trips taken abroad by Russian citizens in 2025 increased by 16% year-on-year to reach 20.1 mln, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported, citing data from Russia’s Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB), adjusted for national statistics of destination countries.

"The number of trips by Russians to the top 30 foreign countries with predominantly tourist outbound flows rose by 16% compared to last year. In total, Russians made 20.1 mln trips to all these countries in 2025," the statement said.

The top destinations for Russian tourists in 2025 were Turkey (6.9 mln visits), China (2.5 mln), United Arab Emirates (2.4 mln), Egypt (2 mln), Thailand (1.9 mln), and Abkhazia (1.6 mln). The strongest growth was recorded in travel to Vietnam, where the tourist flow from Russia nearly tripled to 689,700 trips.

Demand also rose for trips to Egypt (+35.7%), China (+30.1%), South Korea (+30%), Maldives (+23.8%), Indonesia (+21.6%), Abkhazia (+20.2%), and the United Arab Emirates (+18.5%). Tourist flows to Thailand grew by 8.8%, and to Turkey by 2.9%, ATOR said.

"Almost all demand in Russian outbound tourism has been and remains concentrated primarily in the same high-capacity mass destinations <…> Essentially, the outbound tourism market is driven forward only by the opening of large-scale mass destinations such as Vietnam, while growing interest in more niche foreign countries, although present, has little impact on the overall statistical picture of the market," experts explained.