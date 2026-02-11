Moratorium on exceeding New START remains as long as US complies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The moratorium on breaking the limits set under the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will remain in place as long as the US also refrains from exceeding them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"The difficult situation in the area of strategic stability, the degradation of which some European Russophobes groundlessly blame on Russia, does not inspire optimism. Meanwhile, the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin for continued voluntary compliance by the parties to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the central quantitative limitations set forth therein has been left without an official response from the US side," he noted. "We proceed from the assumption that this moratorium on our part, which was announced by the president, will remain in effect, but only as long as the United States also does not exceed the aforementioned limits."

According to Lavrov, Russia will act responsibly and in a balanced manner, based on an analysis of US military policy, which is conducted on a daily basis, and an analysis of the overall strategic situation.