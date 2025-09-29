Moscow, New Delhi in talks on supplies of new types of weapons — Russian embasy

NEW DELHI, September 29. /TASS/. The dialogue on supplying India with new types of Russian weapons continues, Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India Roman Babushkin has told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of selling new S-400 and S-500 air defense systems and Su-57 fighter jets, the diplomat said that "all these options are under consideration in India."

"We have been involved in a very advanced dialogue on all types of defense cooperation with India," the diplomat said, adding that Moscow has been sharing with India technologies based on modern warfare experience.

"We are the only country in the world which is ready to offer to India modern weapons, such as fifth-generation fighter jets, with joint production and licensing of components," he said.

Speaking about S-400 air defense systems, the minister counsellor said this system has proven its efficiency on many occasions. In his words, another delivery of S-400 systems to India is scheduled for late 2026.

"BrahMos missiles are another element of our broad cooperation, which has an absolutely unlimited potential for modernization from the point of view of their tactical parameters. This is, undoubtedly, one of the best examples of most advanced and reliable defense cooperation which can exist between two countries," Babushkin continued.

India is looking at procuring additional S-400/S-500 long-range air defense systems, The Print newspaper reported, adding that New Delhi was "impressed by the defensive arc, deterrence and punitive capability of its three S-400 Triumf systems."

A source in India’s leading aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) earlier told TASS that the company expects to cooperate with Russia on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet project.