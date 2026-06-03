Five killed, more than 40 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 3. /TASS/. At least five people were killed and 48 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on three localities in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the country’s Health Ministry.

The localities of Burj el-Shamali, Ebba, and Tebnine came under attack, the news agency specified. In Tebnine, the vicinity of a hospital was struck, leaving at least six medics wounded.

On April 17 at midnight, a 10-day ceasefire with Israel came into effect in Lebanon following an agreement reached between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with mediation from US leader Donald Trump. On May 15, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the ceasefire by 45 days and launch negotiations on security issues. Since the ceasefire began, Lebanese media have repeatedly reported violations of it by the Israeli side.

According to the latest updates from the Lebanese Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed and over 10,000 others have sustained injuries in Israeli attacks on southern and southeastern Lebanon since early March.