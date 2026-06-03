Post-Soviet bloc’s chief speaks on Armenia's membership, Russian special op, cybersecurity

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, June 3. /TASS/. The leadership of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) still considers Armenia to be a full member, even amid certain statements coming from some of the country’s political figures, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers.

He also noted that the organization’s members were learning a lot from Russia’s special military operation.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the CSTO chief.

Armenia’s CSTO membership

The possibility of Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO was not discussed at the meeting: "I believe it is a political matter."

The CSTO continues to view Armenia as a full-fledged member of the organization: "The Collective Security Treaty Organization still views Armenia as a full-fledged CSTO member."

It is up to "the people of Armenia and the Armenian leadership to make" a decision on pulling out from the CSTO.

EU or EAEU

"It would be very difficult" to be a part of the European Union while simultaneously maintaining membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

EAEU rules do not allow members to also be in the EU: "Laws, customs barriers, and import and export regulations - all this <...> precludes a member state from being part of the European Union."

Taking lessons from special military operation

CSTO member states are studying how Russia’s special military operation is progressing, particularly with regard to intelligence, electronic warfare and cybersecurity. "The Collective Security Treaty Organization is sharing practical lessons through joint efforts in relation to what is going on in various conflicts, starting with the special military operation. This is about improving the systems of surveillance, electronic warfare and cybersecurity, along with ensuring biological security."

CSTO countries are interested in Russia’s expertise in combating drones and carrying out cybersecurity missions.

Peacekeeping capabilities

CSTO nations have "peacekeeping capabilities:" "This includes training activities at peacekeeping training centers; such facilities exist in Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan."

Kazakhstan's peacekeeping forces "are serving in the Golan Heights based on a UN mandate."

The CSTO’s peacekeeping forces will be ready to operate "both within the collective area of responsibility and beyond, if necessary."

CSTO drills

The CSTO plans to hold eight exercises in 2026: "This year, over 60 activities are expected to take place, including eight exercises."

"The Rubezh-2026 drills involving the collective rapid deployment forces will take place in Kazakhstan. Russia will host the Interaction exercise with the collective rapid deployment forces, and the Indestructible Brotherhood drills involving peacekeeping forces will be held in Belarus."

Collective security and cyberthreats

The instability zone "is moving closer to the borders" of CSTO member states.

The organization’s document on collective air forces and mobile air defense units "will be signed today."

During its CSTO chairmanship, Russia intends to enhance the organization’s information and analytical activities, "which is why a decision has been made to create an international analytical platform that will bring together think tanks and research centers from CSTO countries."

Middle East

The risk "is rather high" that hostilities will resume in the Middle East: "We hope that common sense will prevail and the conflict will be resolved at the negotiation table solely through political and diplomatic means."

If the Iran conflict expands, "an uncontrolled flow of refugees from the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan could move toward Central Asian or South Caucasus countries."