New document, historic ties: Putin’s statements in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an expanded format lasted an hour and a half, followed by a one-on-one conversation.

TASS has compiled the Russian president’s key statements during his Pyongyang visit.

Document on partnership

A new document was drafted which will act as a framework for ties between the two countries going forward.

"Today, a new fundamental document was prepared which will lay the foundation for our relations for a long-term perspective."

Interaction between the two countries is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for each other’s interests. "Russia and the DPRK have been linked by close friendship and good neighborliness for many decades."

About historic ties

The feats of preceding generations are a "good foundation" for the fostering of ties between Russia and North Korea. For instance, in 1945, Soviet soldiers together with Korean patriots fought to liberate Korea from Japanese invaders. "Our pilots conducted tens of thousands of combat sorties during the 1950-1953 liberation war."

Additionally, Russia has for decades been fighting the imposed "hegemony policy, the imperialist politics of the United States and its satellites."

North Korea’s support

Moscow appreciates Pyongyang’s "consistent and constant support" for Russia’s policy, including on Ukraine.

On next meeting

Pyongyang has transformed over the past 24 years. "Changes in Pyongyang that have happened since my previous visit in 2000 are impressive." The city became very beautiful thanks to efforts by the North Korean people.

Another meeting may take place in the Russian capital. "I hope that the next one will be held in Russia, in Moscow."