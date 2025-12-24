Non-Western countries account for about 87% of Russian trade — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. About 87% of Russian trade is carried with non-Western countries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The economy is shifting to the East, towards the Global South, to the direction of developing markets. Our economy made a full turn to the East literally over the last five-six years. Currently, about 87% of our trade in physical terms takes place with non-Western countries," Overchuk said.

The figure was about 40% just five - six years ago, the deputy prime minister said. "It evidences our business adapted, reoriented itself. Our transport system, logistics and finance reoriented. And we are indeed in absolutely new conditions and feel ourselves rather comfortable because we work with the partners that want to work with us," Overchuk added.